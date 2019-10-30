One arrested in early morning armed robbery in Statesboro Wednesday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Police Department arrested a man in an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.

At 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, SPD officers responded to Parker’s Enzone at 141 Lanier Drive for an armed robbery. A masked black male had entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun, and fled with money.

Detectives and patrol officers tracked the suspect to an apartment in The Vault Apartments at 1699 Statesboro Place Circle and found the stolen money. One of the apartment’s residents, 20-year-old Edmond Ross, was arrested.

Two other people, 42-year-old Ricardo Ford and 20-year-old Antone Stephens, were at the apartment as well. Both Ford and Stephens had warrants unrelated to the armed robbery and were also arrested.

Ross is currently being held at the Bulloch County Jail and is charged with armed robbery. Ford and Stephens were taken there as well, Ford for a warrant out of Lee County and Stephens for a Bulloch County probation violation warrant.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Keith Holloway at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip here.