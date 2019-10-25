One arrested, drugs seized in CNT investigation on E. 32nd Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) arrested a man Friday morning on drug related charges.

Early Friday morning, CNT executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of E. 32nd Street. Officials seized methylenedioxymethamphetamine (ecstasy), prescription medications, marijuana and items associated with the distribution of controlled substances. A firearm was also seized.

CNT arrested 39-year-old Michael Smalls of Savannah. Smalls is charged with possession of a controlled substance and is being held in the Chatham County Detention Center. Additional charges are expected.

CNT said agents began investigating Smalls earlier in October after getting word that he was selling controlled substances from his residence. Over the course of the investigation, CNT agents made several drug purchases from Smalls.