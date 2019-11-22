One arrested after high speed chase leaves Yemassee officer with minor injuries

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – The Yemassee Police Department arrested one person after a high speed chase that left an officer with minor injuries.

Just after 12 a.m. Friday morning, a car was speeding on Trask Parkway (Us 17). A Yemassee Police Officer pulled out of the median and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The car did not stop, and a chase ensued down Trask Parkway, turning down William A Campbell Road towards Brays Island.

The car entered Brays Island Plantation before exiting back towards Trask Parkway, then towards the county line. The vehicle then turned onto Mount Pleasant Road in Jasper County, then back onto Mackey Point Road.

While trying to cross US 17 onto Kress Road, the car was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The driver lost control and ran off the road. The driver then got out of the car and ran away.

The officer chasing the suspect injured his shoulder while running after him. He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment and released later Friday morning.

Jasper County K9, Charlie, tracked the suspect down in the area near Kings Highway and Kress Road. Keonte’ Emmanuel Williams, 23, was arrested and taken to the Hampton County Detention Center. He is charged with Town Ordinance Violation, 13.307 Failure to Stop on Command.