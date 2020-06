BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One person was seriously injured in a crash in Beaufort County on Sunday morning.

At 7:30 a.m., Bluffton Fire and Beaufort County EMS responded to a crash at the intersection of May River Road and Buckwalter Parkway. One person was flown to a local trauma center for treatment.

The case of the accident is still under investigation.