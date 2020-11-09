Oklahoma man arrested, accused of cyberstalking Savannah woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police arrested Brannon Jeffries, 34, of Tulsa, Oklahoma on a charge of cyberstalking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Jeffries is accused of stalking a former acquaintance who moved to Savannah for safety.

According to court documents, the victim, while living in Kansas in 2018, connected with Jeffries online and started a romantic relationship.

The woman claims, after a break- up, Jeffries created social media pages and websites in her likeness.

The woman claimed Jeffries also posted intimate photos and attempted to contact the victim and her family from the imposter accounts.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also claims Jeffries used the United States mail to harass and intimidate the victim.

The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and possible fines.

Anyone with knowledge of this case is asked to contact FBI Savannah 912-790-3100.