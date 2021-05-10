Man injured in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:15 a.m. at a motel in the 3800 block of Ogeechee Road.

Police located a man at the scene with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Crews took him to the hospital for treatment.