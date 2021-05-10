Man injured in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Monday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 6:15 a.m. at a motel in the 3800 block of Ogeechee Road.
Police located a man at the scene with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. Crews took him to the hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information on the incident can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.
Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.