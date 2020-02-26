Officials warn of rapper Lil Baby concert scam in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Statesboro Kiwanis Club is warning people about tickets being sold to a fake event.

The club shared the warning on Facebook. A website is selling tickets claiming rapper Lil Baby is performing at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on April 3. The club is warning that this event is not real.

“This is not real! The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro/Kiwanis Fairgrounds is NOT hosting this concert. Please beware. Do not purchase tickets to this FAKE event!!!” the club said in the post.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office also shared the warning to the community.