Officials: Uber driver shot by passengers in Georgia

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — An Uber driver in Georgia has been placed on life support after she was allegedly shot by passengers she picked up from a Dollar General store.

News outlets report Clayton County authorities found the driver inside her car with a gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex Friday.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office did not reveal the identity of the victim.

Authorities are asking the public’s help for information on four men wanted in connection to the shooting.