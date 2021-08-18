Officials seek teen who ran from DJJ personnel on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a 16-year-old who ran away from Department of Juvenile Justice personnel.

Officials say Omarian Cohen-Fields was reported runaway on Hilton Head Island Monday afternoon. He apparently ran from the DJJ personnel at the Burger King parking lot into the woods near Main Street.

The teen has not been located but is believed to still be on Hilton Head.

He’s described as an African American male who is 5-foot-7 and 110 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.