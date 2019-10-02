Officials seek help locating Emanuel County man wanted for arson, aggravated assault

EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are looking for an Emanuel County man wanted for arson and aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was taken out on 20-year-old Wyatt Kincaid Rodriguez of Adrian for first degree arson and aggravated assault.

The charges stem from his alleged involvement in setting a fire that happened the morning of Oct. 1 at 373 South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wadley. The two-story home suffered moderate damage.

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said that Rodriguez was last seen in the Wadley area and is believed to be hiding somewhere in Emanuel County. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-625-7538.