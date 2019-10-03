Officials searching for suspects who fled after car chase in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County law enforcement officials are searching an area near Boundary Street for subjects who fled from authorities after a vehicle chase.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), residents in the area of Jean Ribaut Square (the old Kmart shopping center) can expect a heavy law enforcement presence as the search continues.

BCSO says the subjects jumped out of a vehicle and fled on foot nearby after an officer pursuit.

Anyone who sees a suspicious person in the area is urged to call 911.

