Officials searching for missing 15-year-old girl on Hilton Head Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Beaufort County officials are looking for a missing teenage girl last seen on Hilton Head Island.

Family members of 15-year-old Kailah Monroe of Hilton Head Island reported her runaway Sunday morning. She was last seen near the Hilton Head Gardens apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning and has not come home.

Kailah Monroe is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weights 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, shoulder length hair and braces on her teeth.

Monroe’s family and Beaufort Sheriff officials are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

