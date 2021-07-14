Officials say teen was rescued on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A teen was rescued on Tybee Island Wednesday afternoon.

The Chatham Emergency Services arrived just after 2 p.m. after reports someone had gone underwater. Rescuers pulled a 14-year-old boy from the waters a short time later.

The teen is alive, according to Tybee City Manager Shawn Gillen.

The incident occurred near the end of 14th Street and the Lifeguard Stand 3. He was transported from the beach on an ATV to an ambulance waiting on the street. The teen was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah.

No further details were released.