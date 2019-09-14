Officials respond to suspected murder-suicide in Springfield Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – The Port Wentworth Police Department and the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspected murder-suicide Friday.

Just after 12 p.m. Friday, the Port Wentworth Police Department was alerted by a family member that 49-year-old Maria Book may be in danger. Officials performed a wellness check and found Book deceased.

Book’s boyfriend, 47-year-old Daniel De’Sha was identified as a suspect and a Be On The Lookout alert was issued by the Port Wentworth Police for an armed and dangerous suspect in a grey Jeep.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Richard Scholes of the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office spotted De’Sha’s Jeep pulling out of a gas station in the Westwood subdivision area. Scholes followed him and several ECSO deputies responded.

De’Sha turned into a gas station and put his car in park. ECSO deputies surrounded his car and within seconds, he took his own life.

This incident is under investigation. News 3 will have updates.