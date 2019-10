BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort Police Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a suspicious death.

Theresa Lee Coker, 70, was found dead at her home at 2801 Polk Street at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday by members of her rental company.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Coker is asked to contact the City of Beaufort Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 843-322-7938 or Investigator Waddell at 843-322-7974.