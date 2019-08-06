Officials investigating after body found on side of the road in Wayne County Monday

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating after a body was found on the side of a Wayne County road Monday morning.

Wayne County officers found the body of a middle aged man on the 3800 block of Savannah Highway in Jesup around 11 a.m. Monday. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

The GBI is assisting with this investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing. News 3 will keep you updated.