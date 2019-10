RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina correctional officials announced the death of inmate, Michael Boyd Edwards, 29.

Edwards was discovered dead in his cell at the Ridgeland Correctional Institute Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy has been scheduled but no date has been released.

Continue to follow WSAV News 3 on air and online for the latest developments.