CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Deaths caused by drug overdoses are on the rise in Chatham County and authorities say fentanyl is fueling the spike.

In a recent report to the county commission, The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team said overdose deaths are up 20% compared to this time last year.

Director Michael Sarhatt said more and more illegal drugs are laced with fentanyl — including heroin, cocaine, meth, marijuana and any type of pills.

“My advice to everybody to everybody in the county, and to all the parents and basically everybody, if you don’t physically go to the pharmacist yourself, get what you were prescribed from a medical doctor and you take that home and that’s the pill that you take, you’re rolling the dice,” Sarhatt said.

Chatham County authorities are also seeing a new, purple fentanyl, on the streets now. They say the color makes the drug easier to spot and avoid.