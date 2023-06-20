RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday, June 14, a confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down in Effingham County.

Some people who live in the community say they knew the weather was bad, but one of the things that was supposed to warn everyone about the danger did not happen.

They say the emergency weather sirens, located in Rincon and operated by the Effingham County Emergency Management Agency (EEMA), were silent that day.

“You expect the sirens to go off – they are there for a reason,” says Rincon resident Gerrit Hoogakker.

After the storm, some people told News 3, and reported on some social media they did not hear the sirens, The city of Rincon now confirmed that they were not activated due to “human error” in a statement that reads:

Storms rolled through our community on Wednesday night, with a confirmed E1 tornado touching down and doing some structural damage to homes in the area. Since then, questions have been raised regarding the tornado sirens that failed to alert residents. A standard test was run Wednesday at 12 noon and the sirens were in working order, but that night they were not triggered to alert residents. We were informed the cause for the missing sirens was was not a mechanical error, they were simply not activated. This was human error… City of Rincon

Some now are saying mistakes like these are unacceptable, as many people rely on the sirens to take cover.

“So I have two babies, two 7-month old twins,” says Rincon resident Stephanie Taylor, “They are in separate rooms, so if a tornado does come through, I want to be able to get them quickly and put them in an area where they are safe, and there’s a big tree that hangs over our house, and we want to be a secure area of our home, and we hear sirens then we’ll at least know to do something like that.”

The city says central 911 dispatch workers were overwhelmed with calls and radio traffic during the storm and failed to trigger the alert, and that they are all thankful no lives were lost.

The statement continues:

…Central 911 dispatch with three people and a trainee, were completely inundated with calls and radio traffic during the storm and failed to trigger the alert. We are all thankful no lives we’re lost. City of Rincon

Other residents are understanding, saying it could have been worse.

“Obviously it’s not good, especially if it’s due to human error, but mistakes are made, and we’re like no lives were lost,” says Rincon resident Gerrit Hoogakker.

The city says Eran a test early Wednesday before the storms – and confirms they are working.

I also reached out to EEMA directly – and did not receive a response.