Officials: CEO took money from group that feeds poor kids

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say the director of an organization that feeds poor children during the summer in coastal Georgia stole from the state by saying she provided meals that were never made.

Court documents show Dawn Eggleston , the CEO of Our Daily Bread, Inc., was indicted on two charges this month in Camden County.

The State Inspector General’s Office says investigators were called after the state agency responsible for the summer meals suspected Eggleston was lying about how many meals were served throughout south Georgia.

Read the report from the State Inspector General’s Office HERE.

Investigators say later that year Eggleston asked the state to pay her $831,000 for meals, some of which were never provided.