Officials: Bodies of 4 children found after mom found slain, Father charged

OCALA, Fla. (WSAV) — Florida investigators say they believe they’ve found the remains of four young children reported missing. Their father is now charged with their murders and the murder of their mother.

Relatives of Casei Jones reported her and her four children missing Saturday after they hadn’t been seen or heard from in six weeks. The children ranged in age from 1 to 10.



Casei Jones

According to officials, police located the father, Michael Wayne Jones, Jr., Sunday in Brantley County, Georgia following a traffic accident. Casei Jones’ remains were found in the vehicle that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. was driving at the time of the accident. He later led detectives to the remains of four children.

The Jones children

Detectives believe that Michael Wayne Jones, Jr. murdered the victims in Marion County, Florida, at their Summerfield home, storing the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before transporting them to Brantley County, Georgia.

Michael Jones faces a charge of Second Degree Murder. More charges may be forthcoming.