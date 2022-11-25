LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Friday at Walmart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, according to police.

An officer told a CBS17 crew on scene that one person was shot and they are searching for a suspect.

In a statement to News13, Walmart said it is “working with local law enforcement” and directed all questions to them. The company did not provide any details.

In a Facebook Live, one person said customers left the store.

News13 has reached out to the Lumberton Police Department for more information

No other details were immediately available. News13 has a crew headed to the scene.

