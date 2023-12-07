SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is getting the state’s assistance this weekend to crack down on drunk drivers.

Officers and troopers will also be targeting speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving, no seat belt use and other illegal driving behaviors.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is bringing its Thunder Task Team back to the Hostess City on Thursday morning.

Back in June, the Savannah Police Department, Georgia State Patrol and GOHS Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) conducted a similar operation resulting in the arrest of 55 people for driving under the influence.

In total, officers issued nearly 1,000 citations and 180 warnings; two fugitives were taken into custody and 10 people were arrested on other felony charges.

“While GOHS is glad 55 suspected drunk drivers were taken off the road during the last Thunder Task Force operation, it is disappointing so many people decided to risk their life and the lives of others on the road by getting behind the wheel after drinking,” said Allen Poole, GOHS director.

“With the holidays here, we urge everyone who is planning to drink to also plan ahead for a sober ride because all drunk and drugged drivers found on the road in Georgia are going to be arrested.”

According to GOHS, federal crash data showed that from 2017 to 2021, one out of four traffic deaths in Chatham County involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was .08 or higher, which is the legal limit in Georgia.

The data also showed that 75% of the fatal drunk driving deaths in the county over the five years involved a driver whose BAC was twice the legal limit.

Drivers in the Savannah area should expect to see sobriety road checks on Friday and Saturday nights.

GOHS said this is the only warning drunk drivers will be given.

The Thunder Task Force Operation will wrap up early Sunday morning.