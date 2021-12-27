Officer-involved shooting on MLK Blvd injures 1, GBI investigating

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting left one man injured in downtown Savannah Monday night.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Beauty and Beyond store around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. SPD called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to further investigate the shooting.

Police say no one else was injured at the scene. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

No further details were released.

This marks the third shooting in the Hostess City in the past 24 hours and the second officer-invovled shooting in the past week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.