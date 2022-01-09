Officer-involved shooting in Toombs County leaves 17-year-old injured, GBI investigating

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting in Toombs County injured a 17-year-old girl early Sunday morning. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was asked to investigate the shooting.

GBI says the shooting happened just after midnight. Officers were responding to a bank alarm call when they heard gunshots at a nearby mobile home park.

GBI says officers saw someone driving through a ditch and through the yards of homes in the CKT Mobile Home Park. Charles James, 32, then got out of the car and fled the scene. He was later arrested on Jones Street after a short chase, GBI says.

Taliyah Williams, 17, was also in the car and drove away prompting a Lyons Police Department officer to chase her. Williams drove by the officer who had arrested James and the officer says he fired towards the car after he heard gunshots.

The Georgia State Patrol (GBI) then joined the pursuit.

The chase ended at East Grady and 11th Street after the car suffered a flat tire. Williams got out of the car and ran away where she was later shot by a GSP trooper, GBI says. No officers were injured in the shooting.

No further details were released. GBI says it continues to investigate the officer-invovled shooting and at the completion, the case files will be presented to the Toombs County District Attorney’s Office.

GBI says this marks the fourth time this year it has investigated an officer-invovled shooting.