LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — A gunfire exchange as authorities tried to do a welfare check on a reported missing person ended with a man dead and a South Carolina sheriff’s deputy hospitalized.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it happened Friday at about 6 p.m. in Lancaster County. Both the man and deputy were shot during the incident. The man died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to an area hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to the lower body. Neither man’s name was released.