Officer shot in Midtown Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA (WSAV) — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon.

An Atlanta police officer was shot, according to another member of the department, the Associated Press reports.

The Atlanta Police Department is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting. Avoid Peachtree Street (between North Avenue and 4th Street) pic.twitter.com/kflxnzzrFL — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 30, 2021

The shooting occurred on 710 Peachtree Street between North Avenue and 4th Street, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

“Please join our family – and all Georgians – in praying for healing for this wounded Atlanta Police officer,” Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted.

The GBI has been called in to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will updated as more is reported.