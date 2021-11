JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One woman is dead and a sheriff’s deputy is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting Friday night.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), it happened in Jackson County, just after 9 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at a home, where a woman at the front door pulled out a firearm and pointed it toward the deputies.

The GBI says the woman fired, striking one of them. Another deputy shot and killed the woman.