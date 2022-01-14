Officer charged in GA girlfriend’s death no longer employed

by: AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A Huntsville police officer charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his pregnant girlfriend from Georgia no longer works for the department.

Chief Mark McMurray told a news briefing Thursday that 28-year-old David Michael McCoy was placed on unpaid leave and terminated after his arrest in the killing of 26-year-old Courtney Spraggins of Trion, Georgia.

photo: Huntsville Police Department

The woman was found dead in a car that was parked at apartments were McCoy lived.

The chief said McCoy wasn’t working at the time, but responding officers knew who he was and realized something wasn’t right.

