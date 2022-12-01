SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats.

WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday.

According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the district’s high schools was placed on lockdown after a report of an incident on campus.

It was determined to be a part of a hoax, the school system said.

“The same number that called 911 made similar calls regarding other schools in the state today,” the district added.

Back in October, a dozen districts in South Carolina received multiple active shooter calls. On Monday, school systems in Alabama were also subject to hoax shooter calls.