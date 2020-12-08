Noise complaint leads to drug arrests and seizure of multiples guns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Police seized multiple guns and drugs from an apartment Monday after officers responded to a noise complaint.

Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Benton Boulevard Monday morning for a complaint of loud noise coming from a unit. After speaking to individuals inside the unit, officers observed narcotics inside the residence.

The investigation led to three arrests.

Carl Freeman, 24; Casey Browning, 21; and Wade Harvey, 22, face a charge of Conspiracy to commit Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.

Freeman and Browning also face other charges including multiple drug offenses.

Police seized the following from the unit:

521 Xanax pills

2252.8 grams of marijuana

163 grams of THC vials

16 pounds of THC edibles

29.5 LSD squares

111 steroid pills

2 containers of steroid liquid

6 guns, one stolen

Cash

Savannah Police ask anyone who has information on illegal activity in Savannah to call the SPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward up to $2,500.