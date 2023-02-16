SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Jenkins High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a report of a weapon on campus.

According to a message sent to parents by the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a student had alerted administrators that he believed a student had a weapon.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately, SCCPSS said, and campus police were called in to conduct a search.

No weapon was found.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at the school throughout the rest of the day.