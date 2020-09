BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Township Fire District and Beaufort County EMS extinguished a fire at a local barbecue restaurant early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a reported structure fire at Bluffton BBQ.

The fire was contained outside of the cooking area, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire in unclear at this time.