NJ man charged with assault after vehicle crashes into Washington Monument

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — According to the United States Park Police, a New Jersey man was arrested and charged for assault with a dangerous weapon and the destruction of government property on Saturday.

United States Park Police arrived on the scene around 7:30 pm in response to a pedestrian-involved collision.

Police said Jack Joseph Dessin, 38, drove in the direction of pedestrians walking on the sidewalk near the Washington Monument and struck the security barrier just outside the southeast quadrant.

No pedestrians were injured during this incident. Dessin is expected to make an appearance in federal court Monday.