Nine indicted on federal charges in GA child sex trafficking sting

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Nine men were indicted on federal charges in a child sex trafficking sting.

According to Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Operation Do You Know Your Neighbor targeted adults who were seeking children for indecent purposes.

“It’s always troubling that there are adults who seek to prey on underage children for their own gratification,” U.S. Attorney Christine said. “Anyone with such disturbing proclivities should be reminded that our law enforcement agencies are diligent in their efforts to find them and prevent the exploitation of innocent children.”

The men indicted are:

Charles Barreras, 48, of Kingsland, Ga., charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement

Daven Jones, 29, of Jacksonville, charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity, and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor

Dylan Wescott, 27, of Orange Park, Fla., is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, and Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity

Joshua Weaver, 34, of St. Marys, Ga., charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor

John Torrance, 35, of Naples, Fla., charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement, Travel with Intent to Engage in Illicit Sexual Activity, and Attempted Transfer of Obscene Matter to a Minor

Trevor Rountree, 28, of Orange Park, Fla., is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement

Marquise Little, 22, of Kingsland, Ga., is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement

Molino Hernandez, 35, of Bristol, Ga., is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement

Matthew Coffey, 37, of Brunswick, Ga., is charged with Attempted Coercion and Enticement

These charges are punishable of ten years to life in prison.

The operation was coordinated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in late March. Other agencies participating in the investigation included the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Kingsland Police Department, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Savannah Police Department.