Nine arrested, guns and drugs seized during two-day operation in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department and the Department of Community Supervision completed a two-day operation, resulting in nine arrests, 64 checks of probation and parolees and the seizure of several guns and drugs.

Operation Summer Heat was a joint operation that ended on Aug. 9 that focused on probation and parole checks in crime hot spots in the city. Officers conducted searches, resident verifications and drug tests. They also served multiple warrants for wanted people.

“This is just one of the operations we have conducted this year with our DCS partners that is focused on overall crime reduction in the city of Savannah,” SPD Maj. Robert Gavin said. “We are continuing to keep a close eye on probation and parolees to make sure they are not involved in gun, drug or gang activity.”

In addition to the 64 checks with probation and parolees, officers conducted 29 searches; 21 drugs screens, 13 of which returned positive; served nine warrants; and recovered two guns, as well as marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, MDMA and pills.

The following were arrested during Operation Summer Heat:

Jerome Frazier, 26: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts), possession of Percocet

entering auto Xavier Dennis, 17: hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of crack cocaine, possession of powder cocaine

concealing the death of another Rashamell Miller, 26: probation violation, contempt of court