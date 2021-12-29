New York man tried to meet with minor in SC for sex, warrants say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A New York man tried to meet up with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old for “a sexual encounter” near Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

George Joseph Lamar, 58, of Glenns Falls, New York, was arrested Sunday and charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors, according to online booking records.

Lamar is accused of meeting with a boy he believed was 15 years old “with intentions of taking the minor to his camp site [redacted] to have a sexual encounter,” according to the warrants. Police documents show Lamar matched with a “decoy” minor on Grindr who said he was 15 years old, not 18 like the “decoy” profile said.

Warrants didn’t say if an undercover officer was involved.

Lamar is accused of sending the “decoy” minor a photo. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $12,000 bond, according to booking records.