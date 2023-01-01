WAYNE COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Sunset Boulevard in Wayne County just after 2:00 a.m. on January 1.

GSP launched an investigation and determined that the driver lost control of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado while traveling in the southbound lane and hit a tree. The driver, Samuel Hargrove, 21, of Jesup, Ga was pronounced deceased after being transported to the hospital.

Police say that the next of kin have been notified of his death.