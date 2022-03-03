SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Santa Fe have released the name of the officer who was killed in a car chase Wednesday.

They say Officer Robert Duran had been with the Santa Fe Police Department since 2015. Police say the 43-year-old Duran leaves behind a wife and two teenage sons.

Authorities still are looking for a suspected kidnapper they say led their officers on a chase ending in a fatal car crash on a major highway.

Duran and an uninvolved motorist were killed when the kidnapping suspect drove into oncoming traffic.

A woman allegedly kidnapped is now in the hospital, while the man police say was armed with a knife escaped from the carnage on the road.