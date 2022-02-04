New Details: Murder suspect arrested in Hardeeville accused of stabbing victim in the head

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 73-year-old North Myrtle Beach man died at his home after he was stabbed in the back of the head by a suspect who was later arrested near the Georgia border, according to officials.

Darell Johnson died as a result of his injuries, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

Police were called at about 5:46 p.m. Monday to a home on Hillside Drive after a neighbor found Johnson in his home face-down covered in blood, according to a police report obtained by WBTW News. Johnson was found with a six-inch stab wound to the back of the head.

Kameron Scott Horton, 21, of the Charleston area, was arrested Monday after a traffic stop by the Hardeeville Police Department near the Georgia border. Police received a tip that Horton was traveling to Hardeeville from Myrtle Beach, according to the department.

Horton is charged with murder in connection with Johnson’s death.

