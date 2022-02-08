New Chatham County PD Dive Team called into action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The newly formed Chatham County Police Department Dive Team completed its first call for service last week when a drunk driver crashed a car into a pond on Bartram Road in The Landings.

It’s a service the department says is much needed.

“Chatham County has a Marine Patrol division,” said Sgt. Danny Walker. “There were a lot of calls that were out on the boat in instances where we needed a dive team and it would have been easier if we had one of our own.”

The team was formed in September of 2021 and consists of four certified divers and one technician. The team of five has a lot to be prepared for at any given call.

“It does make it difficult,” said Walker. “However, I mean, every call is different and we have to assess it…at the call. Missing persons, vehicles that go into the water, people that try to hide vehicles in the water, going back and recovering them.”



photos provided by the Chatham County Police Department

The Dive Team covers 262 square miles of water. One of the divers says it makes for unique challenges because they can’t see much when under the water.

“Diving in Chatham County it’s not like South Florida or the Bahamas,” said diver Brad McClellan. “We have dark water here, so you’re pretty much going down there pretty blind.

“You use your sense of feel. You use metal detectors that vibrate and try to find what you’re looking for.”

The team of five is also looking to expand. The department would like to add two additional divers as well as another technician.