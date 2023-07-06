BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Another arrest has been made in connection to the 2021 murder of DJ Fields.

Police say Fields, 18, of Bluffton, was one of three people driving along Bluffton Parkway when another car pulled up and opened fire at them. Fields died at the scene, and two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors have said Fields and his friends were not the people the suspects were targeting — a deadly case of mistaken identity.

In a press conference Thursday, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone announced an 18-year-old had been taken into custody Wednesday morning by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

He was 15 at the time of the crime, Stone explained, and is currently in the juvenile court system. The solicitor said his office will be asking the court to move the trial up to general sessions so he can be tried as an adult.

Stone said juvenile petitions have been filed for murder, two counts of attempted murder, assault and battery by a mob first degree, and assault and battery by a mob second degree.

If prosecuted as a juvenile, he would be held in custody until his 21st birthday. If tried as an adult, he faces the same sentence range as Jimmie Green, who was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this year.