DOJ asked to investigate handling of Ahmaud Arbery case

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia’s attorney general has formally requested the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the handling of the Ahmaud Arbery case.

According to Attorney General Chris Carr, the request includes, but isn’t limited to, investigating communication between the Office of the District Attorney of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and the Office of the District Attorney of the Waycross Judicial Circuit related to this case.

“We are committed to a complete and transparent review of how the Ahmaud Arbery case was handled from the outset,” said Carr in a statement released Sunday. “The family, the community and the state of Georgia deserve answers, and we will work with others in law enforcement at the state and federal level to find those answers.”

Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused her office from the case shortly after the shooting due to the fact that Gregory McMichael, now facing a murder charge in Arbery’s death, was a former investigator there.

The case then went to Waycross District Attorney George Barnhill who also recused himself.

According to Carr, Barnhill indicated that he and Johnson learned that his son, employed as a prosecutor in the Brunswick District Attorney’s Office, handled a prior prosecution of Arbery. One of the defendants in that case had also served as an investigator on the same prosecution, the attorney general said.

Carr went on to explain that neither Johnson nor Barnhill told his office that they had already been involved in the case, reviewing evidence and advising the Glynn County Police Department whether to make arrests.

Tom Durden, District Attorney with the Atlantic Judicial Circuit in Hinesville, has since been appointed to the case. In a recent press release, he said the attorney general’s office informed him of the investigation “on or about” April 13.

“Having neither previous knowledge of the incident nor any relationship with any investigators or witnesses, I accepted the appointment to review the case and take the action that I thought was appropriate,” Durden said, then announcing he was recommending a grand jury consider criminal charges.

He also requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate Arbery’s death last week, leading to the arrests of Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael on Thursday.

Both are being held on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. A Superior Court judge will have to decide whether to grant them bond.