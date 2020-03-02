Neighbors grieving, searching for answers after deadly fire in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A weekend fire left a Beaufort woman dead and her neighbors in shock.

The blaze started at the Marsh Point apartments about 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Beaufort firefighters quickly arrived to put it out, but after the smoke cleared, they found an elderly woman’s body inside a bedroom in the burned home.

While the Coroner’s office has not released the name of the victim, her friends already know what happened, and they’re just beginning to mourn her loss. Neighbors say the victim was going through a tough time personally, but was sweet, loved her grandchildren and playing her music loud so she could dance with the kids.

The victim’s clothes still hanging out back are a visible sign of how quickly things can change. It’s something Jessica Minchell says she won’t forget.

“I could have done more, people could do more,” said Minchell. “Everyone has someone who is suffering and you could do something about it. Don’t wait for someone else, do it yourself. Reach out, knock on the door, go over, do something.”

Minchell says she is concerned for herself and her family until she knows more about what happened.

“That’s when they told me she was in fact inside,” said Minchell. “And I really wish they would give us answers to know because we still don’t know what started the fire. The most I know is it came from the bedroom and that’s where she was.”

The victim’s name is being withheld until her family is notified.

The Beaufort Fire Department has handed the case over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for further investigation.