STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Neighborhood safety concerns have led Statesboro city officials to consider an ordinance requiring security cameras and gates in new apartments being built in town.

Kevin Lewis, who lives near the downtown area of Statesboro, told council members in a June 6 meeting that parts of his community are dangerous, specifically the area around Morris Heights apartments.

“It’s not safe,” said Lewis. “It’s not fun. It’s a warzone.”

In that meeting, Lewis recounted the night his aunt almost lost her life just sitting in her living room.

Police chief mike broadhead tells me that in April and May, there has been an increase in gunfire in the area near the Morris Heights apartment complex.

There have been no deaths or shooting related injuries, but there was a 15-year-old taken into custody after the second incident.

Kevin Lewis also told city leaders the bulk of the problem lies with staffing within the police department—there just aren’t enough people patrolling neighborhoods.

“This is a right now problem,” said Lewis. “What’s gonna happen is somebody’s child is gonna get killed and it’s gonna blow up to where everybody has to answer something here.”

Chief Broadhead has allotted money in the upcoming budget to have a robust hiring effort to help retention and recruitment.

“It’s something that needs to be handled,” said Lewis.

Right now the ordinance is just a proposal. It needs to go through several versions and discussions before any decisions are made.

“Overall crime within Statesboro is trending pretty low compared to nationally,” said Layne Phillips, Public Information Officer for the City. “We do want our citizens to know that safety is our number one priority.”

Phillips told us that if anything were decided today, the soonest we could see this ordinance go into effect is sometime around August.