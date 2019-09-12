NC woman accused of tying up, castrating husband

CARTERET CO., N.C. (WITN) – A North Carolina woman is accused of tying up and castrating her husband.

Victoria Frabutt was arrested Tuesday morning at the couple’s home outside of Newport and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping.

WITN reports Frabutt is heard on a 911 call telling the operator that she used a pair of pruners “good for pruning roses.”

When the operator asked if her husband, James Frabutt, was seriously bleeding, she replied, “Oh no…I couldn’t even get enough blood to make the sign of the cross or write sinner or anything like that.”

Victoria Frabutt appears in court

Frabutt referred to James Frabutt as her soon to be ex-husband. On the call, she said she put a towel on him, telling him he wasn’t going to die “because you’re going to carry a message.”

Frabutt appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday. She was seen sobbing and held her head down.

A judge increased Frabutt’s bond from $100,000 to $500,000 at the request of the district attorney.

At this time, authorities have not released a motive for the attack. James Frabutt remains hospitalized.