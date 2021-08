Photo provided by the Liberty County Sheriffs Office.

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A suspect wanted in connection with a murder in Spring Lake, NC was arrested In Walthourville shortly after noon on Wednesday.

Police arrested Chris Gibson was arrested coming out of a residence on E.B. Cooper Highway, according to Liberty County Sheriffs Office Detectives, Tracy Jennings.

Jennings says deputies and Georgia State Patrol arrested him without incident.