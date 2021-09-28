NC man faces prison for selling, importing opioids using Savannah address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A North Carolina man faces more than two years in prison for selling and importing opioids through the Dark Web, using a Savannah address.

The Salisbury man, Wesley McKeehan, 34, pleaded guilty to distribution of oxycodone, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes.

“Use of the Dark Web for buying and selling illegal drugs is a growing menace that worsens the deadly opioid crisis in our communities,” Estes says.

Estes says a Savannah man admitted to buying the opioids from McKeehan and allowing his address to be used to import the drugs. Savannah Division of the Drug Enforcement officers found a package filled with the drugs.

Eric Schmidt, 50, was charged with acquiring, possession of controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, Estes said. Schmidt faces probation.

“Mr. McKeehan thought he could hide his illegal operations through the use of the Dark Web,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, Robert J. Murphy. “But criminals who operate on the Dark Web should know that the DEA and its law enforcement partners will not rest until all of the distributors of this poison are caught and prosecuted.”