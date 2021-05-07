Naked man in custody after SWAT standoff in Brunswick

A naked man who barricaded himself in a vehicle on the highway in Brunswick Friday is now in custody, according to law enforcement.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Glynn County Police Department appeared to apprehend the man after an hours-long SWAT standoff on Highway 17 near Interstate 95.

A bomb squad vehicle was on the scene, where police attempted to bring the man some underwear with a robot and negotiate with him.

Around 1:30 p.m., First Coast News crews on the scene heard two shots that appeared to come from an armored vehicle on the highway. It’s unclear at this point if anyone was injured.

The standoff took place at exit 29. Nearby exits are closed, along with Highway 17 near the Pilot truck stop while investigators are on the scene.