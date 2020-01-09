SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The trial of three defendants accused in the killing of a well-known community activist in Savannah is underway.

32-year-old Shawntray Grant, known for his attendance at community events and for his use of a bull horn at those events, was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex last June.

25-year-old Osha Dunham, 24-year-old Nelaunte Grant (no relation to the victim) and 21-year-old Donnell Richardson are charged in connection with the killing.

Thursday, the lead detective in the case testified that Nelaunte Grant had been one of three people who had gone gambling with Shawntray Grant at a casino boat in Brunswick. The detective testified that Mr. Grant had won $9,6000 that night.

The detective said after the murder that Nelaunte Grant was interviewed by police on three separate occasions but that in her first interview she had not revealed that she had been in contact with one of the other suspects Osha Dunham via text and phone at various times during the evening.

The prosecution contends that Shawntray Grant was set up for a robbery because of information provided about his winnings.

The defense attorneys have not yet had the opportunity to present their cases.